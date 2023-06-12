The Minnesota State Patrol cannot be held liable under the state's dog bite statute for injuries sustained by an Owatonna car dealership employee after an unprovoked K-9 attack while she was servicing a squad vehicle, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

In the 13-page opinion, the three-judge panel held that although the state's dog-bite statute holds owners liable for injures sustained in unprovoked dog attacks, the state patrol has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Cristina Berrier, an employee of the Owatonna Motor Company, a dealership that services state patrol vehicles. On March 15, 2019, a state patrol officer stopped in with a K-9 and Berrier claims that the officer failed to maintain control of the dog and it attacked her without provocation.

She was seriously injured and sued in Steele County District Court, citing both ordinary negligence on the part of the trooper, also citing the state's dog-bite statute, which reads:

"If a dog, without provocation, attacks or injures any person who is acting peaceably in any place where the person may lawfully be, the owner of the dog is liable in damages to the person so attacked or injured to the full amount of the injury sustained. The term 'owner' includes any person harboring or keeping a dog but the owner shall be primarily liable."

The Minnesota Supreme Court previously decided that an "owner" under could mean "bodies politic," including municipalities.

The State Patrol moved to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that as a state agency, it has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued. District Judge Ross Leuning denied the motion to dismiss, concluding that the Legislature waived sovereign immunity for claims brought under the dog-bite statute.

The State patrol appealed Leuning's order, and the Appeals Court sided with the agency. In the order, Judge Theodora Karin Gaïtas wrote that the language of the dog-bite statute is not "'so plain, clear, and unmistakable as to leave no doubt' about the legislature's intent to waive sovereign immunity."

"Thus, when a dog owned by a state agency attacks or injures any person, the state is immune from absolute liability," Gaïtas wrote.

Messages were left with attorneys involved in the case, which will now be sent back to Steele County District Court, where the case will proceed under Berrier's claims of ordinary negligence. Messages were left with her attorneys Grant Borgen and Jeremy Stevens.

This is a developing story. Check the startribune.com later for more.