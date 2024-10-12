Appeals court revives lawsuit in fight between 2 tribes over Alabama casino

The long-running dispute involves land, known as Hickory Ground, that was home to the Muscogee Nation people before their removal to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. The Poarch Band, a separate tribal nation that shares ancestry with the Muscogee, now owns the land and built one of its Wind Creek casinos on the site. The Muscogee Nation filed a lawsuit against Poarch officials, the Department of the Interior and others over the excavation of graves and development of the site.