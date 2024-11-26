DENVER — Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender.
Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender
Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 6:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely.