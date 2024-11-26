Wires

Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender

Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 6:50PM

DENVER — Appeals court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she's transgender.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely

Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely.

Wires

Israeli airstrikes shake Beirut moments after Biden says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire deal

Wires

Biden says US will make another push 'in coming days' to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas