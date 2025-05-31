WASHINGTON — Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce.
Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce
Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce.
The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 1:40AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce
Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce.