Appeals court overturns right-wing influencer's conviction for spreading 2016 election falsehoods

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a self-styled right-wing propagandist's conviction for spreading falsehoods on social media in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ordered a lower court to enter a judgment of acquittal for Douglass Mackey, finding that trial evidence failed to prove the government's claim that the Florida man conspired with others to influence the election.
Mackey, 36, was convicted in March 2023 in federal court in Brooklyn on a charge of conspiracy against rights after posting false memes that said supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton could vote for her by text message or social media post.
He was sentenced to seven months in federal prison.
''HALLELUJAH!'' Mackey wrote on X after the 2nd Circuit's decision was posted Wednesday. In follow up messages, he thanked God, his family, wife, lawyers and supporters, and threatened legal action over his conviction.
One of Mackey's lawyers on his appeal was Yaakov Roth, who is now principal deputy assistant U.S. attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Civil Division.
The federal prosecutors' office in Brooklyn that brought the case declined to comment.
In charging Mackey, prosecutors alleged that he conspired with others between September and November of 2016 to post memes, such as a photo of a woman standing in front of an ''African Americans for Hillary'' sign. ''Avoid the Line. Vote from Home,'' the tweet said. ''Text ‘Hillary' to 59925.''