Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted in 1979 Etan Patz case

NEW YORK — The man convicted in the 1979 killing of 6-year-old Etan Patz was awarded a new trial Monday as a federal appeals court overturned the guilty verdict in one of the nation's most notorious missing child cases.
Pedro Hernandez has been serving 25 years to life in prison since his 2017 conviction. He had been arrested in 2012 after a decades-long, haunting search for answers in Etan's disappearance on the first day he was allowed to walk alone to his school bus stop in New York City.
The appeals court overturned the conviction because of an issue involving how the trial judge handled a jury note during Hernandez's 2017 trial — his second. His first trial ended in a jury deadlock in 2015. The court ordered Hernandez's release unless the state gives him a new trial within a reasonable period to be set by the lower court judge.
The Manhattan district attorney's office said it was reviewing the decision.
Harvey Fishbein, an attorney for Hernandez, declined to comment when reached Monday by phone.
A message seeking comment was sent to Etan's parents.
Hernandez was a teenager working at a convenience shop in Etan's Manhattan neighborhood when the boy vanished.
Hernandez later confessed to choking Etan. But Hernandez's lawyers said his confession was false, spurred by a mental illness that makes him confuse reality with imagination. He also has a very low IQ.