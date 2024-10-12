Appeals court maintains block on Alabama absentee ballot restrictions

A three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court unanimously affirmed a lower court decision from September that blocked a portion of the law. The measure made it illegal to distribute an absentee ballot application that is prefilled with information such as the voter's name, or to return another person's absentee ballot application. The new law also made it a felony to give or receive a payment or a gift ''for distributing, ordering, requesting, collecting, completing, prefilling, obtaining, or delivering a voter's absentee ballot application.''