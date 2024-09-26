Appeals court hears arguments in fight between 2 tribes over Alabama casino built on 'sacred' land

The dispute involves land, known as Hickory Ground, that was home to the Muscogee Nation before removal to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. The site is owned by Alabama's Poarch Band of Creek Indians, a separate tribal nation that shares ancestry with the Muscogee, and that built one of its successful Wind Creek casinos on the site. The Muscogee Nation is appealing a federal judge's decision to dismiss their lawsuit over the casino construction.