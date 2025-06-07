Appeals court hands AP an incremental loss in its attempt to regain its access to Trump events

Trump posted about the decision on the Truth Social platform shortly after the decision: ''Big WIN over AP today. They refused to state the facts or the Truth on the GULF OF AMERICA. FAKE NEWS!!!'' And White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, one of the defendants in the AP's lawsuit, posted on X after the decision came down that it was a "VICTORY!" and would allow more media to access the president beyond the ''failing legacy media.'' She added: "And by the way, @AP, it's still the Gulf of America."