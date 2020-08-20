Berkeley, Calif. — Appeals court grants stay, giving reprieve to Uber and Lyft to continue operations in California.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation
The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license.
Celebrities
Virtual Emmys: Less walking, talking, but beware the Wi-Fi
In a typical Hollywood awards show, it's the orchestra's task to nudge off winners whose acceptance speeches wander into overtime. In a virtual ceremony, the internet could give them an unintentional boot.
Variety
Appeals court grants stay, giving reprieve to Uber and Lyft to continue operations in California
Appeals court grants stay, giving reprieve to Uber and Lyft to continue operations in California.
National
Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.
National
Young children pose a dilemma for airlines with mask rules
Two recent incidents involving young children who refused to wear face masks show how airlines are struggling to balance safety with compassionate treatment of all their customers during a pandemic.