Wires

Appeals court calls Trump administration's defiance over mistakenly deported man 'shocking' in scathing ruling

Appeals court calls Trump administration's defiance over mistakenly deported man 'shocking' in scathing ruling.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 7:16PM

WASHINGTON — Appeals court calls Trump administration's defiance over mistakenly deported man 'shocking' in scathing ruling.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

20-year-old gunman at Florida State University was sheriff's deputy's son and service weapon found at scene, police say

20-year-old gunman at Florida State University was sheriff's deputy's son and service weapon found at scene, police say.

Wires

2 people were killed and at least 5 wounded in shooting at Florida State University, police chief says

Wires

The man who hijacked a small plane in Belize and died in the incident was a U.S. citizen, the U.S. Embassy says