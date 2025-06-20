Wires

Appeals court allows Trump to keep control of California National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles during protests

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 2:42AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Appeals court allows Trump to keep control of California National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles during protests.

The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals