Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Rocket sirens and blasts were heard in Haifa in northern Israel late Sunday, and Hezbollah claimed the attack. Israel's military said at least five projectiles were identified coming from Lebanon and ''fallen projectiles" were found in the area. The military showed what appeared to be rubble along a street. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating a teen with shrapnel injuries to the head and a man who fell from a window due to a blast.