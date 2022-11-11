BOONE, N.C. — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.
CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-0). Terence Harcum finished with 14 points.
The Eagles (0-2) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks.
Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.
NEXT UP
Appalachian State plays Tuesday against Louisville on the road. N.C. Central visits Liberty on Monday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
