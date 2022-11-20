BOONE, N.C. — Chase Brice threw for a pair of scores and Appalachian State scored the game's first 27 points and beat Old Dominion 27-14 on Saturday.
Brice threw a 35-yard touchdown to Kaedin Robinson for a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter then threw a 75-yard touchdown to Christian Wells at the start of the second.
The Mountaineers (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) ended a two-game skid.
Hayden Wolff threw touchdown passes of 36 and 25 yards to Javon Harvey to avoid the shutout. The Monarchs (3-8, 2-5) have dropped five straight.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 13-3 in second quarter. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday.
Sports
Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout
Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year.
Sports
Biden urges US World Cup team to `let's go shock 'em all'
President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let's go shock 'em all."
Sports
Hinson scores 21, Pitt rallies past Alabama St. in 2nd half
Blake Hinson scored 21 points and Pittsburgh needed a big second-half effort to turn back Alabama State, defeating the Hornets 73-54 on Sunday.