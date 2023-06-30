In an office building in Durham, N.C., nine scientists are hard at work in Duke University's Smart Toilet Lab, the News & Observer reported. Sonia Grego told the paper that she and her colleagues "are addressing a very serious health problem" — gut health. Before flushing, the toilets in the lab move poop into a specialized chamber. There, cameras are placed for image processing, and the resulting data can give doctors insights into a patient's gut health. Startup Coprata is testing pilot versions of the smart toilets in a few dozen households; after the data is gathered, users can access it themselves on a smartphone app. "The knowledge of people's bowel habits empowers individuals to make lifestyle choices that improve their gut health," Grego said.

A permanent souvenir

Visitors to the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam can now bring home a new memento of their visit. The Associated Press reported that tattoo artist Henk Schiffmaker and others are doing a residency within the museum called "A Poor Man's Rembrandt," where tourists can get inked with sketches by the famous artist. Schiffmaker calls it "highbrow to lowbrow. And it's great that these two worlds can visit one another." The tattoos cost between $54 and $270.

A dream come true

Mark Dicara of Lake Barrington, Ill., allegedly shot himself in the leg June 12 while dreaming of a home invasion, Insider reported. Dicara grabbed his .357 Magnum and fired. There was no intruder in the home. Police found him in bed with a "significant amount of blood." He was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid permit and reckless discharge of a firearm.

I'll drink to that

When Martin Trimble, 30, tried to rob a convenience store in Durham, England, in May, the shop owner got the best of him: He lowered the store's steel shutter, trapping Trimble on his back half in and half out, and waited for authorities to arrive. Once Trimble realized that he was pinned to the ground, Fox News reported, he popped open one of the beers he'd tried to steal and drank it as he waited to be arrested. Trimble pleaded guilty June 16 to attempted robbery.

Spellling eror

The town of Stuart, Iowa, needed a new water tower to handle its growing population, according to KCRG-TV. But when residents saw the name painted on one side, they cringed. Rather than STUART, the tower was painted with START. Mayor Dick Cook called the social media attention about the misspelling "hilarious," and the tower has been repainted.

Weird science

KTVX-TV reported on June 21 that snow in the mountains of Utah is turning pink, red and orange — what scientists call "watermelon snow." Experts said the colored snow results from blooming green algae, which is found in mountain ranges. "The snow algae produce a pigment that basically darkens their cells," said Scott Hotaling, an assistant professor at Utah State University's department of watershed sciences. In essence, the algae turn colors to protect themselves. One young visitor said the snow turned his shoes orange. "I thought that was pretty cool," he said.

