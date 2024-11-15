APEC leaders to open Lima summit as Trump prepares to return to office

APEC is bound to be one of Biden's last before leaving office, and White House officials insist that his attendance as well as his subsequent visit to Brazil for the Group of 20 meeting next week will be substantive, with talks to focus on climate issues, global infrastructure, counter-narcotic efforts. For the first time since last year's APEC forum, Biden will meet one-on-one with Chinese President Xi on Saturday. He will also meet with South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, Japan's Shigeru Ishiba and Peru's President Dina Boluarte.