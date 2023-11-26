A Saturday night fire in a three-story apartment building in south Minneapolis sent two adults and two children to the hospital for smoke inhalation and singed hair, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Minneapolis Fire crews found black smoke and fire visible in a second story window at 2747 Stevens Ave. S., in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, around 10:30 p.m.

The apartment that was on fire has been declared uninhabitable, and the Red Cross has been called on to assist three adults and a child who live in the apartment above the one where the fire was centered, who were displaced due to the fire, according to Minneapolis Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents said there was a small explosion before the fire started.