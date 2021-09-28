An explosion in an apartment building in central Gothenburg in Sweden injured up to 20 people on Tuesday, according to the Swedish news agency TT.
The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT.
