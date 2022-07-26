The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Chicago (11)
21
7
132
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
20
8
118
2
2
3
3. Connecticut
19
9
113
4
2
3
4. Seattle
18
10
97
3
4
5
5. Washington
17
11
90
5
4
5
6. Atlanta
12
16
66
6
6
9
7. Los Angeles
12
15
58
9
6
11
8. Dallas
12
15
54
8
6
10
9. Phoenix
12
16
53
11
6
11
10. New York
10
17
37
9
7
11
11. Minnesota
10
19
29
7
7
11
12. Indiana
5
25
11
12
12
12
More From Sports
Sports
New York Liberty control own destiny in playoff chase
and may not have too.
Randball
Weird NFC North day: Aaron Rodgers as Nicolas Cage; Bears want a dome?
Welcome back to football season. Did you miss it? Even without any actual football taking place, there was plenty to chew on around the division today.
Sports
Jackie Robinson Museum opens after 14 years of planning
Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the 100-year-old wife of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children.
Sports
Column: Disruption now the norm until end of PGA Tour season
It's already been a good week for Jason Day and Rickie Fowler before they even hit a shot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Gophers
Fleck upbeat about 'committed' Gophers at Big Ten Media Days
Entering his sixth year at Minnesota, Fleck noted that the team's best players are the hardest workers. He also mentioned the future infusion of USC and UCLA into the conference.