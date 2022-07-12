The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 12. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Chicago (10)

16

6

120

1

1

1

2. Las Vegas

15

7

103

2

2

4

3. Seattle

15

8

99

4

2

5

4. Connecticut

14

8

89

3

2

5

4. Washington

14

10

89

5

2

5

6. Atlanta

10

12

57

7

6

10

6. Los Angeles

10

12

57

6

6

9

8. New York

9

13

46

9

6

10

9. Minnesota

8

15

45

8

6

11

10. Phoenix

10

14

34

10

7

11

11. Dallas

10

12

31

11

7

11

12. Indiana

5

19

10

12

12

12