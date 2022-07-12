The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 12. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Chicago (10)
16
6
120
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
15
7
103
2
2
4
3. Seattle
15
8
99
4
2
5
4. Connecticut
14
8
89
3
2
5
4. Washington
14
10
89
5
2
5
6. Atlanta
10
12
57
7
6
10
6. Los Angeles
10
12
57
6
6
9
8. New York
9
13
46
9
6
10
9. Minnesota
8
15
45
8
6
11
10. Phoenix
10
14
34
10
7
11
11. Dallas
10
12
31
11
7
11
12. Indiana
5
19
10
12
12
12
BC-BKL--AP WNBA Power Poll
