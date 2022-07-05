The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Chicago (10)
15
5
120
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
15
6
103
1
2
4
3. Connecticut
14
7
102
3
2
4
4. Seattle
13
8
91
5
2
5
5. Washington
13
10
82
4
4
6
6. Los Angeles
10
11
68
9
4
7
7. Atlanta
10
11
62
9
6
9
8. Minnesota
7
15
41
11
7
11
9. New York
8
12
36
6
8
10
10. Phoenix
9
14
35
8
8
11
11. Dallas
9
12
30
7
8
11
12. Indiana
5
17
10
12
12
12
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Latest on tonight's Twins vs. White Sox on Gameview
Can the Twins raise their season record to 5-0 against the White Sox? Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and MLB score updates.
Sports
Bill Plaschke: Brittney Griner pleads for freedom, but is America listening?
From the hell of a Russian penal colony, an American basketball superstar pleads for her freedom.
Sports
Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base
Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey hires top assistant away from Ohio State
Steve Miller will serve as the Gophers men's hockey team's associate head coach after spending the past five years in that position at Ohio State.
Sports
Down 2 sets, Djokovic tops Sinner; 26th Wimbledon win in row
It says a lot about Novak Djokovic that a two-sets-to-none hole at Wimbledon on a day he was hardly at his best likely left no one thinking the ultimate outcome was a forgone conclusion.