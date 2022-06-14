The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (12)
11
2
144
1
1
1
2. Connecticut
10
4
125
2
2
3
3. Chicago
9
4
123
3
2
5
4. Washington
9
6
107
4
3
6
5. Seattle
8
5
100
6
3
5
6. Atlanta
7
6
76
5
6
8
7. Phoenix
5
8
73
10
5
9
8. Dallas
6
7
62
6
6
9
9. New York
5
9
46
11
7
10
10. Los Angeles
5
8
44
8
8
10
11. Indiana
4
12
23
12
11
12
12. Minnesota
3
11
13
9
11
12
