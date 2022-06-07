The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Las Vegas (8)

10

2

140

1

1

2

2. Connecticut (4)

9

3

135

2

1

3

3. Chicago

7

3

121

4

2

3

4. Washington

7

5

102

3

4

5

5. Atlanta

7

4

98

7

4

7

6. Dallas

6

5

83

6

5

7

7. Seattle

5

5

73

5

5

8

8. Los Angeles

5

7

61

8

6

9

9. Minnesota

3

8

42

10

9

11

10. Phoenix

3

8

39

10

8

11

11. New York

3

8

29

12

10

12

12. Indiana

3

10

13

9

11

12