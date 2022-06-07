The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (8)
10
2
140
1
1
2
2. Connecticut (4)
9
3
135
2
1
3
3. Chicago
7
3
121
4
2
3
4. Washington
7
5
102
3
4
5
5. Atlanta
7
4
98
7
4
7
6. Dallas
6
5
83
6
5
7
7. Seattle
5
5
73
5
5
8
8. Los Angeles
5
7
61
8
6
9
9. Minnesota
3
8
42
10
9
11
10. Phoenix
3
8
39
10
8
11
11. New York
3
8
29
12
10
12
12. Indiana
3
10
13
9
11
12
BC-BKL--AP WNBA Power Poll
12. Indiana;3;10;13;9;11;12