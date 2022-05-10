The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (10)
2
0
120
1
1
1
2. Washington
2
0
96
2
2
6
3. Los Angeles
2
0
95
3
2
6
4. Seattle
1
1
90
5
2
5
5. Connecticut
0
1
75
4
2
8
6. Chicago
0
1
74
6
2
9
7. New York
1
0
70
7
4
9
8. Phoenix
0
1
50
10
7
9
9. Atlanta
1
0
45
8
6
11
10. Minnesota
0
2
31
9
8
11
11. Dallas
0
1
24
11
10
11
12. Indiana
0
2
10
12
12
12
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies
Memphis' chances of staving off elimination are even tougher now.
Sports
Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox
Dead last in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox were due for a hard look in the mirror.
Sports
PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event
The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman's latest bid to start a lucrative rival league.
Sports
Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2
The Montreal Canadiens are not only hosting the NHL draft in July, they'll have a chance to be the headliners after winning the draft lottery on Tuesday night.
Sports
Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs
Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee.