The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Las Vegas (10)

2

0

120

1

1

1

2. Washington

2

0

96

2

2

6

3. Los Angeles

2

0

95

3

2

6

4. Seattle

1

1

90

5

2

5

5. Connecticut

0

1

75

4

2

8

6. Chicago

0

1

74

6

2

9

7. New York

1

0

70

7

4

9

8. Phoenix

0

1

50

10

7

9

9. Atlanta

1

0

45

8

6

11

10. Minnesota

0

2

31

9

8

11

11. Dallas

0

1

24

11

10

11

12. Indiana

0

2

10

12

12

12