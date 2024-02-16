Feb. 9 - 15, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate the game-wining touchdown during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, costumed parade participants dance during Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans and couples celebrate Valentine's Day across the country.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Manfred expects A's to play in new Las Vegas stadium starting in 2028
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident the Oakland Athletics will be playing in Las Vegas starting in 2028.
Sports
All-Star weekend arrives in Indianapolis, a 1st-time event for some, a 21st-time event for LeBron
Welcome back, LeBron James. Welcome for the first time, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey.
Outdoors
Anderson: Are we going to save Minnesota waters from carp, or not?
Gov. Walz and the Minnesota DNR continuing to withhold support for an invasive carp block is 'environmentally irresponsible,' says a researcher with four decades of experience.
Sports
AP Week in Pictures: North America
Feb. 9 - 15, 2024
Twins
Souhan: The Twins' lineup should be better top to bottom, if …
Minnesota sports fans might be sick of hearing it, but it's so true for these Twins: If they can stay healthy, they'll be even better in 2024.