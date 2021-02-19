FEBRUARY 12 -18, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Doctors race to find, vaccinate vulnerable homebound people
A group of health care workers hurried out of a Boston hospital on a recent weekday morning, clutching small red coolers filled with COVID-19 vaccines.
Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity
Jolted by a sweeping hack that may have revealed government and corporate secrets to Russia, U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation's cyber defenses and recognizing that an agency created two years ago to protect America's networks and infrastructure lacks the money, tools and authority to counter such sophisticated threats.
Pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment
The pandemic's heavy toll on the restaurant industry can be seen in Jose Bonilla Jr.'s cavernous warehouse, which is packed with industrial ovens, grills, mixers, refrigerators, dining tables and chairs.
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are being allowed into the country starting Friday as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration's signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end.
DA son seeks release of father imprisoned in fatal '81 heist
David Gilbert went to prison a revolutionary, raising his fist and scorning authorities who prosecuted him for an infamous 1981 armored truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed.