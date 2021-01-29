Jan. 21 – Jan. 28, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or
published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss brought to US to face bribe charge
A former soccer federation president for El Salvador was sent to New York City on Friday to face U.S. corruption charges in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal.
Nation
Detroit teens charged as adults in Uber driver's slaying
A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl are being charged as adults in the robbery and fatal stabbing of an Uber driver in Detroit.
Nation
4th warden in 18 months at embattled jail where Epstein died
The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has abruptly stepped down after a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates' complaints about squalid conditions, a smuggled gun and an inmate's death.
Sports
WNBA's Layshia Clarendon has surgery to remove breasts
Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, announced on social media Friday that they had surgery to remove breast tissue.
Nation
26 animals rescued from Florida trailer after inspection
Florida animal welfare workers rescued 26 animals, including an alpaca, a lemur, mini horses, dogs, cats, horses and donkeys, following a vehicle inspection, officials said.