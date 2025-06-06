Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 30-June 5, 2025

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 4:18AM

May 30-June 5, 2025

Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on the coast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A scientist captured a bat for research in Gamboa, Panama. And Cubans experienced a partial blackout in Havana province.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio De Janeiro.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

What to know about fatal shooting of 'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss as co-stars pay tribute

While it remains unclear what prompted the fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss, a Native American voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series ''King of the Hill,'' police say they are looking into whether his sexual orientation played a role in his death.

Nation

Jury deliberations to resume in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

Nation

'Sinners' puts 'truth on screen' for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians