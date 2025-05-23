Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 16-22, 2025

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 4:06AM

May 16-22, 2025

Panama and Venezuela are resuming commercial flights nearly a year after suspending them when the Panamanian president refused to recognize the reelection of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Geese in Brazil were stained blue in the Tulipas stream after a truck accidentally spilled chemical dye into the water. In Argentina, a woman carried a dog along a flooded highway after heavy rains in Campana.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Juan Karita, based in La Paz, Bolivia.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

