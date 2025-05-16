Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 9-15, 2025

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 4:17AM

A photo of newly elected Pope Leo XIV adorned a wall above one of the late Pope Francis in Chiclayo, Peru. Brazilian President Lula Inácio Lula da Silva kissed Lucia Topolansky, the widow of late Uruguayan former President José Mujica. Anti-government demonstrators in Panama blocked a highway.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Vergara, based in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

