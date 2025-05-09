Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 2-8, 2025

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 1:25PM

Congregants attended an Indigenous blessing ceremony for Communion wafers in Chiapas state, Mexico. Fans packed the shore of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro to attend a free Lady Gaga concert. Mexican bullfighter Diego Silveti smiled at fans after a bullfight in Aguascalientes, Mexico. People searched for recyclable items in trash bins in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ariana Cubillos, based in Caracas, Venezuela.

