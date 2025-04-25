Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

April 18-24, 2025

The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 2:51AM

April 18-24, 2025

Latin Americans mourned the death of Pope Francis, who was from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Revelers in Panama City marked Good Friday with a Way of the Cross reenactment. A bus collided with a vehicle in Santiago, Chile, leaving various dead and injured. Katy Perry performed in concert in Mexico City.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Natacha Pisarenko, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

