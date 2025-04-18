Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

April 11-17, 2025

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 4:18AM

April 11-17, 2025

Processions for Holy Week took place around Latin America, including in Brazil, Guatemala and Uruguay. Demonstrators in Venezuela called for the freedom of political prisoners. Supporters of Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa supported his victory in the presidential election in Quito. People lit candles at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

