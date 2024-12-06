Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 5:06AM

Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

Relatives grieved at a funeral service for police officer Jeff Petit-Dieu in Haiti. Massive balloons passed through the streets of Santiago, Chile, for a Christmas festival. A person in Cuba cooked soup in the street during a blackout.

Farther south, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Uruguay's former President José ''Pepe'' Mujica at the latter's home.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Middle East latest: Negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

A Hamas official says international mediators have resumed negotiations with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.

World

3 climbers from the US and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak

World

Ailing kids wait months for Israeli permission to leave Gaza for treatment. Some die in the meantime