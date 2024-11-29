Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 2:59AM

Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2024

Countries across the region marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with performances and demonstrations.

Left-wing opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi wins a tight presidential run-off election in Uruguay.

Heavy rains in Bolivia sent mud crashing into the capital, destroying dozens of homes. It swept away a young girl, spurred evacuations and left parts of the city without electricity.

A rural doctor travels miles of unforgiving terrain by donkey, enduring cold, rain, wind and exhaustion, to visit several dozen families scattered across the highest mountain in the north of Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Muddy footprints suggest 2 species of early humans were neighbors in Kenya 1.5 million years ago

Muddy footprints left on a Kenyan lakeside suggest two of our early human ancestors were nearby neighbors some 1.5 million years ago.

World

Thailand deports 6 Cambodian activists facing treason charges over critical Facebook comments

Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean