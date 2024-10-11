Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 4-10, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 4:15PM

Oct. 4-10, 2024

An attack by an armed gang in Pont-Sondé killed and displaced people in Haiti. Brazilians voted in municipal elections. Hurricane Milton crashed through both Cuba and Mexico's Yucatán peninsula.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad

SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.

Nation

Middle East latest: Iran indirectly threatens US forces against operating in Israel

Nation

1 adult fatally shot at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee