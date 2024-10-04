Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024
By The Associated Press
Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters on her inauguration day. Demonstrators in Argentina marched for increased funding for public universities. An annular solar eclipse reached Argentina and Chile.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An Israeli airstrike has cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.