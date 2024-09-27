Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 20-26, 2024

By The Associated Press

September 27, 2024 at 4:11AM

Rio de Janeiro hosted its annual rock music festival. Mexicans protested on the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students. Argentina's poverty rate jumped to 53% and Hurricane Helene flooded parts of Cuba.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

