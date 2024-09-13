Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 4:23AM

Sept. 6-12, 2024

Protesters in Mexico City storm the Senate building over a contentious judicial overhaul championed by Mexico's outgoing president. Sao Paulo's Pinheiros River took on a new green hue which, according to the state's environmental authority, was due to algae bloom from drought and low water levels. A border collie plays footvolley on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. Chileans commemorate the 51st anniversary of the coup that brought down President Salvador Allende's government and ushered in Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

