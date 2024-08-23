Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 16 - Aug. 22, 2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 at 4:06AM

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado attended a rally in Caracas to protest the country's disputed election results. Trash collectors clean up the Christ the Redeemer statue on Rio de Janeiro's Corcovado Mountain. Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gave a press conference in La Paz. The supermoon rose above ''Memorial JK,'' a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, Brazil.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

