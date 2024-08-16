Nation

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

August 9-15, 2024

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 4:14AM

August 9-15, 2024

A producer hauls a sack of yerba mate in Buenos Aires to protest President Javier Milei's plan to slash price controls and subsidies in various markets. Tropical Storm Ernesto makes lashes Puerto Rico. A plane crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil. Prince Harry and Meghan visit Colombia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Esteban Felix based in Santiago, Chile.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Matthew Perry's death leads to sweeping indictment of 5, including doctors and reputed dealers

Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved ''Friends'' star.

Nation

Praise for Hungary and people having more children: Takeaways from Vance's statements on birth rates

Nation

Why the progressive 'Squad' is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle