August 9-15, 2024
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
A producer hauls a sack of yerba mate in Buenos Aires to protest President Javier Milei's plan to slash price controls and subsidies in various markets. Tropical Storm Ernesto makes lashes Puerto Rico. A plane crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil. Prince Harry and Meghan visit Colombia.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photojournalist Esteban Felix based in Santiago, Chile.
