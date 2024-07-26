July 19-25, 2024

Venezuela's political opposition held rallies throughout the country, as residents got ready to vote in the July 28 presidential election. Paraguayans wore bird-like costumes to celebrate 16th century Saint Francisco Solano, who's said to have miraculous powers. Multiple fires spread through Brasilia National Forest in the middle of central Brazil's dry season. Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors scored in a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at the Bombonera Stadium.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Juan Karita, based in La Paz, Bolivia.

