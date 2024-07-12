July 5-11, 2024
An opposition rally in Venezuela drew big crowds. Argentine President Javier Milei attended a military parade in Buenos Aires, celebrating the country's independence day. Soccer fans in Uruguay and Brazil reacted to their countries' match in the Copa America.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz based in Asuncion, Paraguay.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
July 5-11, 2024
Nation
Two weeks that imperiled Biden's presidency left him on probation in the court of Democratic opinion
Joe Biden's tribulations were previewed in Hollywood days before he got on the debate stage.
Nation
Hungary's nationalist leader visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago following NATO summit
Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, traveled to Florida on Thursday and met with former President Donald Trump following a NATO summit in Washington, a move likely to aggravate frustrations among Western allies over similar secretive trips he made to Russia and China in recent days.
Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed amid volatile yen after Wall St climbs on inflation report
Asian stocks were mixed Friday with the yen moved between gains and losses after the latest update on inflation bolstered Wall Street's belief that relief on interest rates may come as soon as September.
Nation
Key takeaways from Biden's news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names
Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps.