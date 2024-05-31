May 24 - 30, 2024

Bolivians paid tribute to Jesus Christ in one of the country's biggest and most extravagant festivals, featuring a mixture of Catholicism and Indigenous beliefs.

Due to rising sea levels, about 300 Indigenous Guma families are set to relocate from Gardi Sugdub island on Panama's Caribbean coast to homes on the mainland built by the government.

As Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa gave his first report to the nation six months into his term, supporters held cut-outs of him near the country's National Assembly. Elsewhere, Claudia Sheinbaum closed her campaign to become Mexico's next president with a rally in the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square. And in Argentina, President Javier Milei celebrated the 214th anniversary of the beginning of his country's independence from Spain.

The selection was curated by photographer Matias Delacroix based in Panama City.

