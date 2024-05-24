May 17-23, 2024

In the Dominican Republic, Haitians and migration featured heavily in the election conversation.

Argentine President Javier Milei belts hard rock at a presentation of his new book in Buenos Aires.

Mexico's heatwave is so dire, howler monkeys are falling dead out of trees. Dozens were found dead in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco while others were rescued by residents who rushed them to a local veterinarian.

Venezuelans in soccer-mad Peru find shelter in baseball. Immigrants, mainly Venezuelans, have opened five baseball academies in Peru's capital.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images