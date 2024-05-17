May 10-16, 2024

As young Haitians are increasingly exposed to violence, the country is undergoing a wider push to dispel a long-standing taboo on mental health services teaching parents how to put a smile on their children's faces.

Family and friends hold a vigil in Oaxaca for Manuel Perez Rios, one of eight seasonal farmworkers who was killed in a bus crash in Florida.

A taco stand in Mexico City's San Rafael neighborhood is awarded a Michelin star from the French dining guide.

Young women are taking part in soccer training sessions at the Complexo da Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro. They're challenging stereotypes and the male-dominated sport with the support of trainers from the community and are being taught not just soccer but also personal development.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images