April 5 - 11, 2024

In the small Guatemalan town of Comitancillo, a portrait of Aracely Marroquín Coronado is one of the many memorials to the nearly two dozen local migrants who died in recent mass tragedies trying to reach the U.S.

Diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador dramatically imploded after Ecuadorian police burst into Mexico's embassy in Quito and arrested Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former vice president, who had been holed up there since December.

A dengue fever outbreak in Argentina leads to shortage of mosquito repellent. Shelves have gone empty, as residents hunt in vain and resort to DIY alternatives.

Chileans mark the Quasimodo Feast, a celebration held on the first Sunday after Easter when horseback riders known as ''Huasos'' accompany priests in the rural commune of Colina to give communion to the sick, in a procession that pays tribute to the Virgin of Carmen.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Ramón Espinosa in Havana.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews