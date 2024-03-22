March 15-21, 2024

Thousands of spring equinox worshippers gathered around Mexico's giant Pyramid of the Sun. Working in intense heat deep inside Colombian mountains, women chip at boulders in search of emeralds. A 7-year-old Brazilian environmental activist is spending some of her summer weekends collecting garbage in the waters off Copacabana beach and teaching conservation methods to other children.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

