Dec. 22-28, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Family members adorned barriers outside Mexico's National Palace with Christmas ornaments featuring the faces of disappeared loved ones. Migrants continued to move across Mexico toward the United States border. A soup kitchen in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Argentina's capital hosted a celebration with a visit from Santa Claus. Devotees bathed a statue of San Benito de Palermo with gallons of rum during a procession honoring the patron saint of Cabimas, Venezuela.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images